Lexi Potter (left) captained England at the European Under-17 Championship this summer

Lexi Potter, 17, has become the youngest female player in England to sign a professional football contract by securing a Chelsea deal.

The England Under-17 midfielder has been with the Women's Super League club since she was eight. Her deal will run to the end of the 2025-26 season.

She said: "It's an absolute dream come true for me and my family. I'm really grateful and excited for the future."

Potter will spend this season on loan with second-tier Crystal Palace.