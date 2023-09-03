Spartans v Aberdeen Women

SpartansSpartans13:00Aberdeen WomenAberdeen Women
Line-ups
Spartans
Formation 4-5-1
- 13Harrison
- 22Robinson
- 17McCafferty
- 8Browning
- 3Clelland
- 2Mason
- 21Jordan
- 9Douglas
- 7Berman
- 27Bates
- 18Galbraith
Substitutes
- 1Yates
- 4McMahon
- 10Birse
- 12McCafferty
- 15Gibb
- 16Sleator
- 24Foote
Aberdeen Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kirby
- 23Black
- 15Finnie
- 8Gover
- 13Ogilvie
- 7Shore
- 24Hanssen
- 4Broadrick
- 6Holden
- 10Hutchison
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 11Insch
- 12Miller
- 16Innes
- 18Thomson
- 20McCann
- 22Murray
- Referee:
- Brent Falconer