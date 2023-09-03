Match ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.
Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix made their Barcelona debuts as second-half substitutes as they edged out Osasuna for a dramatic La Liga win.
Jules Kounde scored the opening goal for the defending champions as he headed in from Ilkay Gundogan's corner at the end of the first half.
Chily Avila leathered in a lovely equaliser from the edge of the box.
But Robert Lewandowski scored a late winner from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Alejandro Catena.
Catena was initially booked, although it was upgraded to a red card by the video assistant referee.
Manchester City full-back Cancelo and Atletico Madrid forward Felix, both Portugal internationals, joined Barcelona on loan on deadline day.
It was a first La Liga appearance for 29-year-old Cancelo since his final Valencia game in August 2017.
Felix, who ended last season on loan at Chelsea, remains the third most expensive footballer ever after his £113m move from Benfica to Atletico in 2019.
Barcelona also brought on a third debutant, former Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez, late on.
They move onto 10 points from four games.
Meanwhile, Atletico's home match with Sevilla on Sunday was postponed because of torrential rain.
Several weather warnings have been issued across Spain as heavy rain causes major flooding across parts of the country with maximum red weather alerts in place in Madrid.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Fernández
- 12AresoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forVidalat 80'minutes
- 24CatenaBooked at 84mins
- 28Herrando
- 3Álvaro Armada
- 34Muñoz
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forBarjaat 61'minutes
- 19IbáñezSubstituted forMoncayolaat 72'minutes
- 10Oroz
- 20ArnáizSubstituted forÁvilaat 62'minutes
- 23GarcíaSubstituted forBudimirat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal
- 4García
- 5García
- 6Torró
- 7Moncayola
- 9Ávila
- 11Barja
- 15Peña
- 16Gómez
- 17Budimir
- 22Mojica
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forCanceloat 59'minutes
- 23Koundé
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forMartínezat 90+1'minutes
- 3BaldeBooked at 90mins
- 21F de JongBooked at 83mins
- 18RomeuSubstituted forJoão Félixat 80'minutes
- 22Gündogan
- 27YamalSubstituted forF Torresat 59'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRaphinhaat 90+1'minutes
- 6Gavi
Substitutes
- 2Cancelo
- 5Martínez
- 7F Torres
- 11Raphinha
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 14João Félix
- 17Alonso
- 30Casadó
- 31Kochen
- 32López
- 33Cubarsí
- Referee:
- Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
- Attendance:
- 21,966
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.
Post update
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Post update
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iker Muñoz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kike Barja (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho Vidal.
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iker Muñoz (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
Post update
Juan Cruz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Íñigo Martínez replaces Andreas Christensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Raphinha replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
Post update
Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.