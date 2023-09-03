Last updated on .From the section Everton

Demarai Gray has yet to play for Everton so far this season

Everton winger Demarai Gray has appeared to criticise manager Sean Dyche in a social media post.

Gray was in talks about joining Fulham but the move did not materialise before the transfer window closed.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

"Everton fans have always been great with me but it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person," Gray wrote on Instagram.

Gray joined the Toffees from Bayer Leverkusen for £1.7m in 2021 and has made 75 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

He played for Jamaica at the Concacaf Gold Cup in the summer but has yet to play for Everton so far this season.

"It was a bit of everything - his fitness, his fitness to play in the side, the situation around him and all of the noise," said Dyche when asked about Gray after his side's 2-2 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday.

"Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks that will become clear and he will get himself fit as a start point."Asked if he anticipated Gray staying with the squad, Dyche added: "I do at this time."