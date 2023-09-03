Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Scott Brown won 19 of his 64 matches in charge of Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town have sacked Scott Brown as manager.

The Celtic legend, 38, departs after 16 months in charge following a winless start to the season.

The Cod Army have picked up just one point from their first six League One games, having been beaten 2-1 at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Brown's assistant head coach Steven Whittaker has also left the Lancashire club, who are second bottom of the table.

Fleetwood issued a statement to say that "Brown has left the club with immediate effect".

The statement added: "Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the first team management.

"Everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club."

Scott Brown spent 14 years with Celtic

Brown took the Fleetwood vacancy in May 2022 as his first job in management following the former Celtic and Scotland captain's retirement as a player.

They finished 13th in his one full season in charge, fading out of play-off contention late in the season.

Brown spent 14 years with Celtic during one of the Scottish top-flight club's most successful periods, in which they just missed out on 10 league titles in a row but won four consecutive domestic trebles.

He also won a League Cup with his first club Hibernian - and spent eight months as player-coach of Aberdeen, following his exit from Parkhead. But he left after manager Stephen Glass was sacked in February 2022 - and then returned to football with Fleetwood three months later.

His Fleetwood exit was announced just a couple of hours before the first Rangers-Celtic derby of the season.