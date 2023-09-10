Match ends, Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0.
Injury-hit Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier misery continued as a 1-0 defeat away to Kazakhstan stretched their losing streak to five matches.
A superb first-half goal by Maxim Samorodov was the difference in a drab, tight encounter in Astana.
Conor McMenamin missed an excellent chance to equalise for the visitors before the break and Conor Washington had a second-half shot saved.
Northern Ireland have just three points from their opening six Group H matches.
They went into this week's double-header with very little prospect of qualifying for the finals in Germany next summer and now sit nine points behind the group leaders with four matches to play.
With manager Michael O'Neill having returned for a second spell in charge ahead of what many felt was a favourable Euro qualifying group, a chronic injury list has robbed him of key players and been a major factor in them having lost every match since beating minnows San Marino in their opener.
O'Neill was without 12 players for Sunday's match because of injury and has had up 17 players missing at various stages of the qualifying campaign.
Having produced an attacking, if at times chaotic, display in Thursday night's 4-2 defeat in Slovenia, when defensive errors cost them dearly, Northern Ireland had a much more disciplined and compact approach against Kazakhstan and looked comfortable for most of a game of few chances.
Indeed, Samorodov's goal in the 27th minute, a real display of quality technique and finishing, was the only shot on target in the first half.
The number 10 received a pass inside on the half-turn, 25 yards out, and a fine first touch allowed him to beat Daniel Ballard before shifting the ball and firing an arrowed, low drive that flashed across Bailey Peacock-Farrell and nestled in the bottom corner.
McMenamin miss proves costly for NI
McMenamin's big chance for Northern Ireland came a few minutes before half time when Washington made a good break down the left and played a nice pass inside to Matty Kennedy, who in turn flicked the ball across the face of goal.
Former Glentoran winger McMenamin looked poised to fire it home from close range but, as he slid in to finish, goalscorer Samorodov had tracked back and slid in to make an outstanding clearance.
With Paul Smyth introduced as a half-time substitute and injecting life into Northern Ireland's attack, as he did when he came off the bench against Slovenia, the visitors started the second half strongly and Washington came close to equalising in the 49th minute.
Teenager Shea Charles, who once again furthered his growing reputation with a mature performance in centre midfield, tried a long-range shot that bounced into the path of Washington, with the striker catching a half volley on the turn well but it was thwarted by a fine reflex save by home goalkeeper Igor Shatskiy.
Charles had another long-range effort saved before closing down well to release Washington down the left, but he opted to shoot when Ali McCann was free inside and Shatskiy again had a comfortable save.
There were few chances in the closing stages as Kazakhstan held on for their fourth win in six group matches, taking them level on 12 points with leaders Finland, who play Denmark later on Sunday evening.
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Shatskiy
- 16TapalovSubstituted forMaliyat 71'minutes
- 4BystrovBooked at 90mins
- 22Marochkin
- 3Alip
- 11VorogovskiySubstituted forDosmagambetovat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 19ZaynutdinovBooked at 90minsSubstituted forAymbetovat 88'minutes
- 21BeisebekovSubstituted forDarabayevat 71'minutes
- 8TagybergenBooked at 73mins
- 20Orazov
- 10SamorodovBooked at 30minsSubstituted forKuatat 56'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 1Shaizada
- 2Maliy
- 5Kuat
- 6Chesnokov
- 7Darabayev
- 9Astanov
- 13Kairov
- 14Skvortsov
- 15Zarutskiy
- 17Aymbetov
- 18Dosmagambetov
- 23Erlanov
Northern Ireland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 17McNairBooked at 90mins
- 22BallardBooked at 83mins
- 5Evans
- 3Hume
- 19Charles
- 7McMenaminSubstituted forSmythat 45'minutes
- 16McCannSubstituted forMagennisat 70'minutes
- 6SavilleSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13KennedySubstituted forJonesat 63'minutes
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forCharlesat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Spencer
- 4Toal
- 8Smyth
- 10Charles
- 11Jones
- 12Hazard
- 14Price
- 15Thompson
- 18Lyons
- 20Lane
- 21Magennis
- 23Southwood
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Kazakhstan. Aslan Darabayev tries a through ball, but Abat Aymbetov is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland).
Post update
Timur Dosmagambetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland).
Post update
Marat Bystrov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).
Post update
Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marat Bystrov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marat Bystrov (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Foul by Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland).
