Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group H
KazakhstanKazakhstan1Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland0

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Injury-hit Northern Ireland's misery continues with defeat in Kazakhstan

By Mark SterlingBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Northern Irelandcomments26

Shea Charles challenges for possession
Teenage midfielder Shea Charles was again one of Northern Ireland's best performers

Injury-hit Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier misery continued as a 1-0 defeat away to Kazakhstan stretched their losing streak to five matches.

A superb first-half goal by Maxim Samorodov was the difference in a drab, tight encounter in Astana.

Conor McMenamin missed an excellent chance to equalise for the visitors before the break and Conor Washington had a second-half shot saved.

Northern Ireland have just three points from their opening six Group H matches.

They went into this week's double-header with very little prospect of qualifying for the finals in Germany next summer and now sit nine points behind the group leaders with four matches to play.

With manager Michael O'Neill having returned for a second spell in charge ahead of what many felt was a favourable Euro qualifying group, a chronic injury list has robbed him of key players and been a major factor in them having lost every match since beating minnows San Marino in their opener.

O'Neill was without 12 players for Sunday's match because of injury and has had up 17 players missing at various stages of the qualifying campaign.

Having produced an attacking, if at times chaotic, display in Thursday night's 4-2 defeat in Slovenia, when defensive errors cost them dearly, Northern Ireland had a much more disciplined and compact approach against Kazakhstan and looked comfortable for most of a game of few chances.

Indeed, Samorodov's goal in the 27th minute, a real display of quality technique and finishing, was the only shot on target in the first half.

The number 10 received a pass inside on the half-turn, 25 yards out, and a fine first touch allowed him to beat Daniel Ballard before shifting the ball and firing an arrowed, low drive that flashed across Bailey Peacock-Farrell and nestled in the bottom corner.

McMenamin miss proves costly for NI

Conor McMenamin
Conor McMenamin failed to convert Northern Ireland's best chance

McMenamin's big chance for Northern Ireland came a few minutes before half time when Washington made a good break down the left and played a nice pass inside to Matty Kennedy, who in turn flicked the ball across the face of goal.

Former Glentoran winger McMenamin looked poised to fire it home from close range but, as he slid in to finish, goalscorer Samorodov had tracked back and slid in to make an outstanding clearance.

With Paul Smyth introduced as a half-time substitute and injecting life into Northern Ireland's attack, as he did when he came off the bench against Slovenia, the visitors started the second half strongly and Washington came close to equalising in the 49th minute.

Teenager Shea Charles, who once again furthered his growing reputation with a mature performance in centre midfield, tried a long-range shot that bounced into the path of Washington, with the striker catching a half volley on the turn well but it was thwarted by a fine reflex save by home goalkeeper Igor Shatskiy.

Charles had another long-range effort saved before closing down well to release Washington down the left, but he opted to shoot when Ali McCann was free inside and Shatskiy again had a comfortable save.

There were few chances in the closing stages as Kazakhstan held on for their fourth win in six group matches, taking them level on 12 points with leaders Finland, who play Denmark later on Sunday evening.

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Shatskiy
  • 16TapalovSubstituted forMaliyat 71'minutes
  • 4BystrovBooked at 90mins
  • 22Marochkin
  • 3Alip
  • 11VorogovskiySubstituted forDosmagambetovat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 19ZaynutdinovBooked at 90minsSubstituted forAymbetovat 88'minutes
  • 21BeisebekovSubstituted forDarabayevat 71'minutes
  • 8TagybergenBooked at 73mins
  • 20Orazov
  • 10SamorodovBooked at 30minsSubstituted forKuatat 56'minutesBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 1Shaizada
  • 2Maliy
  • 5Kuat
  • 6Chesnokov
  • 7Darabayev
  • 9Astanov
  • 13Kairov
  • 14Skvortsov
  • 15Zarutskiy
  • 17Aymbetov
  • 18Dosmagambetov
  • 23Erlanov

Northern Ireland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 17McNairBooked at 90mins
  • 22BallardBooked at 83mins
  • 5Evans
  • 3Hume
  • 19Charles
  • 7McMenaminSubstituted forSmythat 45'minutes
  • 16McCannSubstituted forMagennisat 70'minutes
  • 6SavilleSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 13KennedySubstituted forJonesat 63'minutes
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forCharlesat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Spencer
  • 4Toal
  • 8Smyth
  • 10Charles
  • 11Jones
  • 12Hazard
  • 14Price
  • 15Thompson
  • 18Lyons
  • 20Lane
  • 21Magennis
  • 23Southwood
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamNorthern Ireland
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Northern Ireland 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Booking

    Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Kazakhstan. Aslan Darabayev tries a through ball, but Abat Aymbetov is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  8. Booking

    Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland).

  10. Post update

    Timur Dosmagambetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland).

  12. Post update

    Marat Bystrov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

  16. Post update

    Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Marat Bystrov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marat Bystrov (Kazakhstan).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by MichaelS, today at 16:47

    Considering that the last two opponents weren't without talent and that they were both away games, and not bad defeats, and taking the hugh injury list into account, there is still reason to be optimistic. Give it another year and things should be a lot better.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 16:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bernard , today at 16:45

    They need to join the good team in the South if they wish to qualify for anything

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 16:44

    International football is cyclical. It is not that long ago that Scotland were hammered by Kazakhstan and now they have virtually qualified for the European championship currently miles ahead of the rest of the group. I wouldn’t be too despondent if I was a NI fan….your time will come again…just like Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

  • Comment posted by Vosseler, today at 16:43

    Misery? It's a game of football for crying out loud.

  • Comment posted by Banned 48 Times, today at 16:43

    2 crap teams

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 16:40

    I backed Kazakhstan to win. Waiting on Republic of Ireland to beat Neterlands. Come on 🇮🇪

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 16:40

    At least they are still in the EU so every cloud....

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 16:40

    Sad ..when qill thi gs rurn around

    • Reply posted by Banned 48 Times, today at 16:43

      Banned 48 Times replied:
      Is that Gaelic?

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 16:39

    Surely not the wooden spoon contenders for the group? Now that would be embarrassing

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 16:36

    Personally I think they should follow rugby union and have an all Ireland team.
    NI and the Republic together might be able to scrape a decent team together. Bound to help building a team from the whole island. Both sides on their own are really really poor. Together they can be just poor.

    • Reply posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 16:42

      Muro di Sormano replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by The_Swede, today at 16:36

    Why bother? NI is not a country.

    • Reply posted by fcbigdave, today at 16:41

      fcbigdave replied:
      So with your logic Scotland and Wales shouldn't both either...

      Clown.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 16:35

    They just cannot take their chances seems to be the main issue .

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 16:34

    So the minnows of NI are playing like it too. Wonderful

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 16:33

    As Borat would say, "Very Nice!!!"

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 16:33

    Absolutely brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Simulations, today at 16:37

      Simulations replied:
      Tells us why it's "absolutely brilliant"

  • Comment posted by Simulations, today at 16:30

    Yakshemesh!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland55001211115
2Spain320110376
3Norway411257-24
4Georgia4112411-74
5Cyprus4004211-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55001101115
2Netherlands32016426
3Greece42025506
4Republic of Ireland410345-13
5Gibraltar4004012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54101621413
2Ukraine42115507
3Italy31114314
4North Macedonia4112512-74
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey531186210
2Croatia32108177
3Armenia42118627
4Wales411247-34
5Latvia4004311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep42207258
2Albania42116337
3Poland42026606
4Moldova412145-15
5Faroe Islands401329-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium431081710
2Austria431093610
3Sweden420210556
4Estonia4013211-91
5Azerbaijan4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary431071610
2Serbia42116337
3Montenegro412134-15
4Lithuania402237-42
5Bulgaria402226-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland5401113812
2Kazakhstan640295412
3Denmark5311115610
4Slovenia531196310
5Northern Ireland610548-43
6San Marino5005017-170

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland5320145911
2Romania52307439
3Israel522167-18
4Belarus5113410-64
5Kosovo504156-14
6Andorra502337-42

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal55001501515
2Slovakia531152310
3Luxembourg531177010
4Bos-Herze520358-36
5Iceland51049903
6Liechtenstein5005116-150
View full European Championship tables

Top Stories