Last updated on .From the section European Football

Japan midfielder Kamada joined Lazio after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt this summer

Italian champions Napoli were beaten 2-1 at home by Lazio as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Luis Alberto put the visitors in front against the run of play when he scored with a backheel after 30 minutes.

Napoli, managed by Rudi Garcia after he took over from Luciano Spalletti in June, quickly equalised through Piotr Zielinksi's deflected shot.

However, summer signing Daichi Kamada scored Lazio's winner on 52 minutes for his first Serie A goal.

Mattia Zaccagni and Matteo Guendouzi thought they had extended the lead of the visitors but had their goals ruled out by VAR.

Lazio held on for their first league win of the season, while the defeat leaves Napoli with six points from their opening three games.