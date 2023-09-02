Match ends, Napoli 1, Lazio 2.
Italian champions Napoli were beaten 2-1 at home by Lazio as they suffered their first defeat of the season.
Luis Alberto put the visitors in front against the run of play when he scored with a backheel after 30 minutes.
Napoli, managed by Rudi Garcia after he took over from Luciano Spalletti in June, quickly equalised through Piotr Zielinksi's deflected shot.
However, summer signing Daichi Kamada scored Lazio's winner on 52 minutes for his first Serie A goal.
Mattia Zaccagni and Matteo Guendouzi thought they had extended the lead of the visitors but had their goals ruled out by VAR.
Lazio held on for their first league win of the season, while the defeat leaves Napoli with six points from their opening three games.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 66'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSimeoneat 84'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLindstrømat 75'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bernardo de Souza
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 14Contini
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 23Zerbin
- 24Cajuste
- 29Lindstrøm
- 38Russo
- 55Østigård
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 94Provedel
- 77Marusic
- 15Casale
- 13Romagnoli
- 23HysajSubstituted forPellegriniat 81'minutes
- 6KamadaSubstituted forGuendouziat 65'minutes
- 32Cataldi
- 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 60mins
- 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 80'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forCastellanosat 90+4'minutes
- 20ZaccagniBooked at 26minsSubstituted forIsaksenat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5Vecino
- 8Guendouzi
- 9Pedro
- 18Isaksen
- 19Castellanos
- 26Basic
- 29Lazzari
- 33Sepe
- 34Gila
- 35Mandas
- 65Rovella
- Referee:
- Andrea Colombo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Lazio 2.
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
Ivan Provedel (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
Post update
Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jesper Lindstrøm (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juan Jesus following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Juan Jesus (Napoli) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Amir Rrahmani with a headed pass.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Adam Marusic.
Substitution, Lazio. Valentín Castellanos replaces Ciro Immobile.
Substitution, Lazio. Gustav Isaksen replaces Mattia Zaccagni.
Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui following a set piece situation.
Post update
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo Cataldi (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Mattéo Guendouzi (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nicolò Casale.
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Attempt missed. Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).