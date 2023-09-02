Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli1LazioLazio2

Napoli 1-2 Lazio: Serie A champions beaten at home in first defeat of season

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lazio celebrate after Daichi Kamada's winner at Napoli
Japan midfielder Kamada joined Lazio after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt this summer

Italian champions Napoli were beaten 2-1 at home by Lazio as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Luis Alberto put the visitors in front against the run of play when he scored with a backheel after 30 minutes.

Napoli, managed by Rudi Garcia after he took over from Luciano Spalletti in June, quickly equalised through Piotr Zielinksi's deflected shot.

However, summer signing Daichi Kamada scored Lazio's winner on 52 minutes for his first Serie A goal.

Mattia Zaccagni and Matteo Guendouzi thought they had extended the lead of the visitors but had their goals ruled out by VAR.

Lazio held on for their first league win of the season, while the defeat leaves Napoli with six points from their opening three games.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 66'minutes
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSimeoneat 84'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLindstrømat 75'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forRaspadoriat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bernardo de Souza
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 14Contini
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 24Cajuste
  • 29Lindstrøm
  • 38Russo
  • 55Østigård
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 94Provedel
  • 77Marusic
  • 15Casale
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 23HysajSubstituted forPellegriniat 81'minutes
  • 6KamadaSubstituted forGuendouziat 65'minutes
  • 32Cataldi
  • 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 60mins
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 80'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forCastellanosat 90+4'minutes
  • 20ZaccagniBooked at 26minsSubstituted forIsaksenat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Pellegrini
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 5Vecino
  • 8Guendouzi
  • 9Pedro
  • 18Isaksen
  • 19Castellanos
  • 26Basic
  • 29Lazzari
  • 33Sepe
  • 34Gila
  • 35Mandas
  • 65Rovella
Referee:
Andrea Colombo

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 1, Lazio 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Lazio 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

  4. Post update

    Ivan Provedel (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesper Lindstrøm (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juan Jesus following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Jesus (Napoli) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Amir Rrahmani with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Adam Marusic.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Valentín Castellanos replaces Ciro Immobile.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Gustav Isaksen replaces Mattia Zaccagni.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Cataldi (Lazio).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattéo Guendouzi (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nicolò Casale.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan33008269
2Inter Milan22004046
3Atalanta32016246
4Napoli32016336
5Hellas Verona32014406
6Fiorentina21106334
7Juventus21104134
8Lecce21104314
9Bologna311134-14
10Frosinone311134-14
11Genoa210124-23
12Lazio310234-13
13Sassuolo310235-23
14Monza310225-33
15Salernitana20203302
16Udinese302114-32
17Torino201114-31
18Roma301246-21
19Cagliari301214-31
20Empoli200203-30
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport