Ballard missed Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers in June

Defender Daniel Ballard is the latest injury concern for Northern Ireland ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Ballard played the full match for Sunderland in their 5-0 Championship win over Southampton on Saturday.

NI boss Michael O'Neill said they have "an injury concern" over him, though did not specify what the injury is.

O'Neill lost strikers Shayne Lavery and Dale Taylor on Friday from what was an already injury-hit squad.

Captain Steven Davis, Leeds United's Stuart Dallas and Sunderland's Corry Evans are long-term injury victims, Conor Bradley, Jamal Lewis and Aaron Donnelly unavailable for this squad.

After strike pair Lavery and Taylor were forced to pull out on Friday, O'Neill called up winger Jordan Jones, full-back Brodie Spencer and centre-half Eoin Toal.

More to follow.