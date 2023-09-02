Glasgow City moved a point clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League at least until Sunday after defeating Hearts 2-0.
Carly Girasoli scored an own goal after Mairead Fulton's initial effort hit the bar and Brenna Lovera had tried to force in the rebound.
And Kinga Kozak struck to seal victory 15 minutes from time.
On Sunday, second-placed Celtic visit Hibernian (16:10 BST) and Rangers, two points off Celtic, host Partick Thistle (16:00).
Spartans host Aberdeen (13:00), Dundee United visit Hamilton Academical (16:00) and Motherwell welcome Montrose (16:00).
Watch Rangers v Partick Thistle on the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer and watch Hibernian v Celtic on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Glasgow City
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 29Gibson
- 23Foley
- 20Weir
- 18Moore
- 5WalshSubstituted forat 90+3'minutes
- 7FultonBooked at 52minsSubstituted forForrestat 86'minutes
- 14DavidsonSubstituted forWardlawat 86'minutes
- 16KozakSubstituted forGamboneat 82'minutes
- 10Motlhalo
- 17SullivanSubstituted forWhelanat 70'minutes
- 9LoveraSubstituted forMartinat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Warrington
- 4Lauder
- 11Whelan
- 15Gambone
- 19Colvill
- 22Wardlaw
- 24Forrest
- 25Clachers
- 30Martin
Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Parker-Smith
- 4Brownlie
- 20Girasoli
- 12WaldieBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHunterat 45'minutes
- 3Morgan
- 8RennieSubstituted forMcGinleyat 66'minutes
- 6Grant
- 27Michie
- 11AndersonSubstituted forAdamolekunat 66'minutes
- 21McGovern
- 9Timms
Substitutes
- 2Penman
- 5Hunter
- 16Adamolekun
- 17Handley
- 19Rodgers
- 22Davies
- 23McGinley
- 25Cowan
- Referee:
- Alastair Grieve
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12