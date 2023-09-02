Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
Glasgow CityGlasgow City2HeartsHearts0

Glasgow City 2-0 Hearts: Hosts go top before Sunday SWPL fixtures

Glasgow City moved a point clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League at least until Sunday after defeating Hearts 2-0.

Carly Girasoli scored an own goal after Mairead Fulton's initial effort hit the bar and Brenna Lovera had tried to force in the rebound.

And Kinga Kozak struck to seal victory 15 minutes from time.

On Sunday, second-placed Celtic visit Hibernian (16:10 BST) and Rangers, two points off Celtic, host Partick Thistle (16:00).

Spartans host Aberdeen (13:00), Dundee United visit Hamilton Academical (16:00) and Motherwell welcome Montrose (16:00).

Watch Rangers v Partick Thistle on the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer and watch Hibernian v Celtic on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Glasgow City

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 29Gibson
  • 23Foley
  • 20Weir
  • 18Moore
  • 5WalshSubstituted forat 90+3'minutes
  • 7FultonBooked at 52minsSubstituted forForrestat 86'minutes
  • 14DavidsonSubstituted forWardlawat 86'minutes
  • 16KozakSubstituted forGamboneat 82'minutes
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 17SullivanSubstituted forWhelanat 70'minutes
  • 9LoveraSubstituted forMartinat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Warrington
  • 4Lauder
  • 11Whelan
  • 15Gambone
  • 19Colvill
  • 22Wardlaw
  • 24Forrest
  • 25Clachers
  • 30Martin

Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Parker-Smith
  • 4Brownlie
  • 20Girasoli
  • 12WaldieBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHunterat 45'minutes
  • 3Morgan
  • 8RennieSubstituted forMcGinleyat 66'minutes
  • 6Grant
  • 27Michie
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forAdamolekunat 66'minutes
  • 21McGovern
  • 9Timms

Substitutes

  • 2Penman
  • 5Hunter
  • 16Adamolekun
  • 17Handley
  • 19Rodgers
  • 22Davies
  • 23McGinley
  • 25Cowan
Referee:
Alastair Grieve

Match Stats

Home TeamGlasgow CityAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Glasgow City54101321113
2Celtic44003012912
3Rangers43101441010
4Partick Thistle Women430112399
5Hearts530210469
6Motherwell42028716
7Aberdeen Women4202610-46
8Hibernian41216605
9Spartans4013314-111
10Dundee United Women4013016-161
11Hamilton Academical Women4004118-170
12Montrose Women4004220-180
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

