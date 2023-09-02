Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City moved a point clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League at least until Sunday after defeating Hearts 2-0.

Carly Girasoli scored an own goal after Mairead Fulton's initial effort hit the bar and Brenna Lovera had tried to force in the rebound.

And Kinga Kozak struck to seal victory 15 minutes from time.

On Sunday, second-placed Celtic visit Hibernian (16:10 BST) and Rangers, two points off Celtic, host Partick Thistle (16:00).

Spartans host Aberdeen (13:00), Dundee United visit Hamilton Academical (16:00) and Motherwell welcome Montrose (16:00).

Watch Rangers v Partick Thistle on the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer and watch Hibernian v Celtic on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website