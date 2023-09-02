Last updated on .From the section Irish

Chris Shields was on target for Linfield from the penalty spot

Linfield secured an impressive 3-1 away victory over Coleraine to go top of the Irish Premiership table.

The Blues' win at the Showgrounds moves them two points ahead of Crusaders, who drop to second after being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Loughgall.

Glentoran edged Cliftonville 1-0 to go third and Larne jumped to fourth with a 4-0 home win over Newry City.

Ten-man Ballymena United have now lost all six of their opening league games after a 1-0 defeat by Glenavon.

Saturday's five Irish Premiership matches came after Carrick Rangers secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts on Friday night.

Watch: Coleraine 1-3 Linfield highlights

At Ballycastle Road, Kyle McClean fired Linfield in front with a well-taken goal in the 13th minute before Jamie Glackin headed the home side level eight minutes after the restart.

However, second half goals from Chris Shields from the penalty spot and a close-range finish from the in-form Chris McKee secured the points.

Slack defending early in the opening period allowed McClean to stride through and plant his shot past Gareth Deane inside the opening quarter of an hour.

It remained 1-0 until the 53rd minute when Glackin headed home a David McDaid cross from almost on the goal line.

However, any hopes of a Coleraine comeback were ended when Shields sent Deane the wrong way from the spot in the 64th minute after Lyndon Kane had fouled Joel Cooper.

And it was Cooper with the assist in the 72nd minute, setting up McKee with the easiest of chances at the back post.

Blues boss David Healy, watching from the stand because of suspension, will have been delighted with the performance of his team. Less so his opposite number Oran Kearney whose side have now failed to win in their last four games.

McGinn comes off bench to win it for Glens

Watch: Super sub Niall McGinn sinks Cliftonville at Glentoran

Substitute Niall McGinn proved to be the matchwinner as his second-half strike gave Glentoran a 1-0 win over Cliftonville at the Oval.

The Northern Ireland international struck in the 76th minute after the impressive Daire O'Connor crossed the ball to the back post. McGinn beat Odhran Casey with ease before slotting home from the tightest of angles past a helpless Nathan Gartside.

It had been a tight encounter until that point with both sides having chances to open the scoring, the first of those falling to Aidan Wilson on14 minutes when the Glens defender rose highest to head Shay McCartan's corner wide.

Ben Wilson had the Reds' biggest chance of the first half after a Jonny Addis volley from 12 yards was blocked into his path but, with just Aaron McCarey to beat, the forward could not muster enough power to trouble the Glens keeper.

The hosts edged the play for the majority of the second half but Wilson was again to be denied by McCarey after the former Brighton man raced clear of the Glentoran defence midway through the second half, but the home keeper produced a fine save to keep the sides level.

Crusaders held by 10-man Loughgall

Highlights: Crusaders held at home by Loughgall

Crusaders went into their meeting with Loughgall at Seaview as league leaders and Paul Heatley gave them the lead with 15 minutes left on the clock, before Benjamin Magee levelled for 10-man Loughgall five minutes from time.

Despite there being no goals in the first half, both sides came close to opening the scoring. Heatley could have had two goals in the opening 30 minutes, with Caolan Loughran striking the crossbar with a free-kick for the visitors from 30 yards out.

After the break and at the fourth time of asking, Heatley finally found the back of the net to break the deadlock, calmly slotting home from inside the box.

In the aftermath of the hosts taking the lead, Aaron Duke, who had just been on the pitch for a matter of minutes, was shown a red card for decent by referee Keith Kennedy.

Despite being down to 10 men, Loughgall levelled through Magee late on when he kept his cool to lob Jonny Tuffey and earn his side a point on their travels to north Belfast.

Larne ease to 4-0 win over Newry

Watch: Larne ease to comfortable win over Newry City

At Inver Park, hosts Larne took the lead in the fourth minute when Scott Allan played a short corner to Micheal Glynn, whose cross from the left-hand side was headed down to Paul O'Neill to fire home from close range.

Levi Ives' strike from 20 yards deflected off Andy Martin and sailed past the diving debutant stopper Tom Murphy in the 41st minute to double the title holders' advantage.

It was 3-0 just two minutes later when Ives cleverly left Tomas Cosgrove's pass, with the unmarked Glynn latching onto the ball and firing a strong shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Ives scored his second of the afternoon when he connected with Joe Thomson's looping pass and travelled into the box before slotting a low strike past Murphy.

The Inver Reds dominated proceedings with Newry City not testing stopper Rohan Ferguson.

Dylan Sloan's effort from range looked destined to find the back of the net but Murphy made a diving save to deny the chance, which pinged off the outside of the left post.

Glenavon grab first win of season

Highlights: Glenavon edge Ballymena United at Mourneview

Glenavon claimed their first victory of the Premiership campaign with a 1-0 win over Ballymena United, who suffered a sixth straight defeat.

The Lurgan Blues took the lead in the fourth minute. They forced a flurry of early corners and, from the fourth of them, defender Calum Birney arrived to thunder home a close-range header from Jamie McDonagh's delivery.

Glenavon looked the more likely to add to their tally in the first period with Sean O'Neill pushing away long-range efforts from debutant McDonagh and Stephen Teggart.

Ballymena's task was made all-the-more difficult five minutes after the interval when midfielder Mikey Place was sent off for a second caution after picking up his first booking in first-half injury time.

Chances were at a premium in the second period but Glenavon wasted the best of them when substitute Cohen Henderson was put clear on goal, but the youngster's finish lacked composure and he fired over with only O'Neill to beat.

Glenavon were also reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes left when full-back Aaron Rogers was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Ballymena almost forced an equaliser with virtually the last kick of the game when Fraser Taylor's effort was beaten out by Rory Brown but Glenavon held on for the win.