Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in five games for Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane helped Al-Nassr thrash Al-Hazm 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Former Porto midfielder Otavio also netted to help his side reach sixth, four points off Al-Hilal in first.

Aleksander Mitrovic's hattrick meant the league leaders won 4-3 at Al-Ittihad on Friday, with Karim Benzema scoring for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Moussa Dembele's double helped Al-Ettifaq to a 3-1 win over Damac.

Victory for Al-Nassr extends their unbeaten run to four matches, while the win for Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq ended a two-match winless run.

Elsewhere, an Al-Ahli side including Roberto Firmino, Gabri Veiga, Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin were beaten 5-1 by Al-Fateh, causing them to lose ground at the top.