Celtic turned down a £7m bid for Liel Abada from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon before the Israeli winger penned a new four-year deal with the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Recent comments from Australia national team boss Graham Arnold, who said he had been offered the Hibernian job but turned it down, have baffled and annoyed key people at the club, who are adamant that no firm job proposal was made. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers knocked back a late loan bid from Stoke City for centre-back Ben Davies. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ross County have earned a sell-on fee of about £1.2m following ex-Staggies striker Ross Stewart's move from Sunderland to Southampton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ryan Jack has called for Rangers to give Celtic's new recruits an Old Firm reality check in a "big" Ibrox atmosphere on Sunday. (Daily Record) external-link

Free agent Kasper Schmeichel has been linked with a reunion with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic after the keeper's release from Nice. (Scottish Sun) external-link

James McGarry is confident his new Aberdeen side can make a mark in the Conference League despite defeat to BK Hacken ruining their chances of Europe League qualification. (Daily Record) external-link

Only an Old Firm win for Rangers on Sunday will prevent the knives being sharpened for manager Michael Beale, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link