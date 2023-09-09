Close menu
National League
WokingWoking15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Jaaskelainen
  • 2Moss
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 25Akinola
  • 3Casey
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 21Oyeleke
  • 17Kellerman
  • 20Bradshaw
  • 10Amond
  • 7Korboa

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 8Willmott
  • 12Robinson
  • 23Anderson
  • 26Boateng

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simkin
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Osborne
  • 11Warburton
  • 8Maycock
  • 6Morrison
  • 10Kelly
  • 12Mafuta
  • 19Stearman
  • 20Benn
  • 27Craig

Substitutes

  • 3Newton
  • 9Beck
  • 14Stevens
  • 15Hall
  • 16Brogan
Referee:
Aaron Farmer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
