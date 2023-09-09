Eastleigh v Gateshead

EastleighEastleigh15:00GatesheadGateshead
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 7Carter
- 8Taylor
- 15Rendall
- 11Boldewijn
- 9McCallum
- 12Langston
- 16Nwabuokei
- 17Maguire
- 20Quigley
- 21Rutherford
Substitutes
- 3Clampin
- 4Atangana
- 6Francillette
- 10Barlow
- 13Scott
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mair
- 5Richardson
- 2Tinkler
- 3Booty
- 15Hunter
- 18Grayson
- 19Hannant
- 8Francis
- 10Olley
- 11Wearne
- 9Dinanga
Substitutes
- 6Storey
- 7Allan
- 16Rutledge
- 21McBride
- 23Chadwick
- Referee:
- David Mcnamara
Match report to follow.