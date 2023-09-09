Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh15:00GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 7Carter
  • 8Taylor
  • 15Rendall
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 9McCallum
  • 12Langston
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 17Maguire
  • 20Quigley
  • 21Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 3Clampin
  • 4Atangana
  • 6Francillette
  • 10Barlow
  • 13Scott

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mair
  • 5Richardson
  • 2Tinkler
  • 3Booty
  • 15Hunter
  • 18Grayson
  • 19Hannant
  • 8Francis
  • 10Olley
  • 11Wearne
  • 9Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 6Storey
  • 7Allan
  • 16Rutledge
  • 21McBride
  • 23Chadwick
Referee:
David Mcnamara

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC