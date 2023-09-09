Close menu
National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: SMH Group Stadium, England

Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Tyrer
  • 7Mandeville
  • 12Williams
  • 4Naylor
  • 16Freckleton
  • 5Grimes
  • 35Jones
  • 10Jacobs
  • 17Dobra
  • 11Colclough
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 18Berry
  • 21Palmer
  • 26Oldaker
  • 27Quigley
  • 28Banks

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 4Tavares
  • 6Hessenthaler
  • 15Page
  • 8Rees
  • 7Vincent
  • 10Hill
  • 16Phipps
  • 17Kendall
  • 19Ling
  • 31Mussa

Substitutes

  • Francis-Clarke
  • Clarke
  • Appiah-Forson
  • 22Ibie
  • 23Lawless
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
