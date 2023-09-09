Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Tyrer
- 7Mandeville
- 12Williams
- 4Naylor
- 16Freckleton
- 5Grimes
- 35Jones
- 10Jacobs
- 17Dobra
- 11Colclough
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 18Berry
- 21Palmer
- 26Oldaker
- 27Quigley
- 28Banks
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 4Tavares
- 6Hessenthaler
- 15Page
- 8Rees
- 7Vincent
- 10Hill
- 16Phipps
- 17Kendall
- 19Ling
- 31Mussa
Substitutes
- Francis-Clarke
- Clarke
- Appiah-Forson
- 22Ibie
- 23Lawless
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
Match report to follow.