National League
KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers15:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Aggborough Stadium, England

Kidderminster Harriers v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Kidderminster

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 2Penny
  • 3Richards
  • 9Morgan-Smith
  • 6McNally
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 8Leesley
  • 10Hemmings
  • 11Lambert
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 22Maguire

Substitutes

  • 7Phillips
  • 14Brown
  • 15McDonagh
  • 18Lissimore
  • 28Hall

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moulden
  • 3John
  • 4East
  • 9Mitchell
  • 7Sinclair
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 8Clayton
  • 15Nevett
  • 16Oduroh
  • 20Gilmour
  • 21Conway

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 11Uchegbulam
  • 13Keohane
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Henderson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
View full National League table

