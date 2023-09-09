Kidderminster Harriers v Rochdale

KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers15:00RochdaleRochdale
Line-ups
Kidderminster
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dibble
- 2Penny
- 3Richards
- 9Morgan-Smith
- 6McNally
- 4Knight-Percival
- 8Leesley
- 10Hemmings
- 11Lambert
- 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 22Maguire
Substitutes
- 7Phillips
- 14Brown
- 15McDonagh
- 18Lissimore
- 28Hall
Rochdale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moulden
- 3John
- 4East
- 9Mitchell
- 7Sinclair
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 8Clayton
- 15Nevett
- 16Oduroh
- 20Gilmour
- 21Conway
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 11Uchegbulam
- 13Keohane
- 24Ferguson
- 40Henderson
Match report to follow.