OldhamOldham Athletic15:00DorkingDorking Wanderers
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Dorking Wanderers

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Hudson
  • 4Hogan
  • 5Hobson
  • 11Ward
  • 21Sutton
  • 14Sheron
  • 3Kitching
  • 30Norwood
  • 22Dickenson
  • 19Gardner
  • 15Green

Substitutes

  • 7Willoughby
  • 9Fondop-Talum
  • 10Nuttall
  • 16Raglan
  • 25Reid

Dorking

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Male
  • 4Pybus
  • 22Fuller
  • 37Francomb
  • 20Gallagher
  • 9Prior
  • 11McShane
  • 17Taylor
  • 6McManus
  • 30Bowerman
  • 5Craig

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 12Kennedy
  • 19Seager
  • 23Jebb
  • 24Ottaway
Referee:
Richard Aspinall

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
View full National League table

