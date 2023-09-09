FC Halifax Town 1-1 Southend United

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 1, Southend United 1.
Ten-man Halifax fought back to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Southend at the Shay.
The hosts fell behind seven minutes into the second half when Jack Bridge passed to Wesley Fonguck, who struck into the corner of the net.
And Chris Millington's side were reduced to 10 men moments later, with Luke Summerfield receiving his marching orders in the 56th minute.
But the Shaymen went on to equalise with 16 minutes of normal time remaining as Adam Senior connected with a low ball across the box to finish.
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 2GoldenSubstituted forCosgraveat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Galvin
- 8HunterBooked at 35mins
- 23Cummings
- 5Senior
- 6Stott
- 4SummerfieldBooked at 56mins
- 22OluwaboriSubstituted forEvansat 58'minutes
- 11Alli
- 9HarkerSubstituted forChikukwaat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Evans
- 16Keane
- 19Cosgrave
- 20Chikukwa
- 25Wilson
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 3RalphBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDemetriouat 70'minutes
- 7Bridge
- 16Taylor
- 8Husin
- 6Kensdale
- 17MileyBooked at 32mins
- 18FonguckSubstituted forMooneyat 76'minutes
- 9Cardwell
- 11PowellSubstituted forWoodat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Mooney
- 14Wood
- 24Demetriou
- 28Coker
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, Southend United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jimiel Chikukwa replaces Rob Harker.
Booking
Aaron Cosgrave (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jack Wood replaces Callum Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Dan Mooney replaces Wesley Fonguck.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Southend United 1. Adam Senior (FC Halifax Town).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Aaron Cosgrave replaces Tylor Golden.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jason Demetriou replaces Nathan Ralph.
Booking
Nathan Ralph (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jack Evans replaces Andrew Oluwabori.
Dismissal
Luke Summerfield (FC Halifax Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 0, Southend United 1. Wesley Fonguck (Southend United).
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 0, Southend United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Southend United 0.
Booking
Jack Hunter (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Cavanagh Miley (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.