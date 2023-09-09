Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town1SouthendSouthend United1

FC Halifax Town 1-1 Southend United

Ten-man Halifax fought back to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Southend at the Shay.

The hosts fell behind seven minutes into the second half when Jack Bridge passed to Wesley Fonguck, who struck into the corner of the net.

And Chris Millington's side were reduced to 10 men moments later, with Luke Summerfield receiving his marching orders in the 56th minute.

But the Shaymen went on to equalise with 16 minutes of normal time remaining as Adam Senior connected with a low ball across the box to finish.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2GoldenSubstituted forCosgraveat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Galvin
  • 8HunterBooked at 35mins
  • 23Cummings
  • 5Senior
  • 6Stott
  • 4SummerfieldBooked at 56mins
  • 22OluwaboriSubstituted forEvansat 58'minutes
  • 11Alli
  • 9HarkerSubstituted forChikukwaat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Evans
  • 16Keane
  • 19Cosgrave
  • 20Chikukwa
  • 25Wilson

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 3RalphBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDemetriouat 70'minutes
  • 7Bridge
  • 16Taylor
  • 8Husin
  • 6Kensdale
  • 17MileyBooked at 32mins
  • 18FonguckSubstituted forMooneyat 76'minutes
  • 9Cardwell
  • 11PowellSubstituted forWoodat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Mooney
  • 14Wood
  • 24Demetriou
  • 28Coker
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Halifax Town 1, Southend United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, Southend United 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jimiel Chikukwa replaces Rob Harker.

  4. Booking

    Aaron Cosgrave (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Jack Wood replaces Callum Powell.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Dan Mooney replaces Wesley Fonguck.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Southend United 1. Adam Senior (FC Halifax Town).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Aaron Cosgrave replaces Tylor Golden.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Jason Demetriou replaces Nathan Ralph.

  10. Booking

    Nathan Ralph (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jack Evans replaces Andrew Oluwabori.

  12. Dismissal

    Luke Summerfield (FC Halifax Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! FC Halifax Town 0, Southend United 1. Wesley Fonguck (Southend United).

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 0, Southend United 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Southend United 0.

  16. Booking

    Jack Hunter (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Cavanagh Miley (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet8611158719
2Solihull Moors8530157818
3Hartlepool86021913618
4Chesterfield85121915416
5Ebbsfleet84131410413
6Halifax834186213
7Dag & Red8413109113
8Gateshead83321812612
9Bromley8332119212
10Woking8323109111
11Rochdale8314109110
12Altrincham82421313010
13Maidenhead United824269-310
14Wealdstone8233811-39
15Kidderminster823347-39
16Aldershot82241318-58
17Oldham8143912-37
18Eastleigh8143712-57
19Oxford City81341214-26
20Boreham Wood8134611-56
21Fylde81341319-66
22York8134915-66
23Dorking8134714-76
24Southend841315963
National League table

