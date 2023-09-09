FC Halifax Town 1-1 Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Ten-man Halifax fought back to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Southend at the Shay.

The hosts fell behind seven minutes into the second half when Jack Bridge passed to Wesley Fonguck, who struck into the corner of the net.

And Chris Millington's side were reduced to 10 men moments later, with Luke Summerfield receiving his marching orders in the 56th minute.

But the Shaymen went on to equalise with 16 minutes of normal time remaining as Adam Senior connected with a low ball across the box to finish.

Match report supplied by PA Media.