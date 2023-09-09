Wealdstone v Ebbsfleet United

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ward
- 2Cook
- 3Barker
- 19Clayden
- 8Ferguson
- 7Allarakhia
- 14Obiero
- 20Abdulmalik
- 22Bowen
- 23Mundle-Smith
- 29Campbell
Substitutes
- 6Barrett
- 9Olomola
- 11Andrews
- 12McGregor
- 27Adarkwa
Ebbsfleet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cousins
- 2O'Neill
- 3Martin
- 17Edser
- 11McQueen
- 4Wright
- 16Domi
- 18Clifford
- 20Solly
- 21Odokonyero
- 22Chapman
Substitutes
- 7Sterling-James
- 10Tanner
- 23White
- 24Amoo
- 25Coulthirst
- Referee:
- Paul Cooper
Match report to follow.