AFC Fylde v Aldershot Town

FyldeAFC Fylde15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Line-ups
Fylde
Formation 4-4-2
- 37Metcalfe
- 3Conlan
- 5Obi
- 14Kay
- 8Philliskirk
- 6Whitmore
- 9Charman
- 23Whitehead
- 27Ligendza
- 33Bird
- 34O'Kane
Substitutes
- 4Davis
- 10Haughton
- 11Omotayo
- 17Barrett
- 19Ustabasi
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- Bycroft
- 3Harfield
- 4Harries
- 10Stokes
- 8Frost
- 5Rowe
- 9Tolaj
- 11Glover
- 17Jones
- 18Scott
- 39Thomas
Substitutes
- Westen
- 14Ochieng
- 21Burnett
- 24Mullins
- 27Willard
- Referee:
- Michael Crusham
Match report to follow.