Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group C
UkraineUkraine17:00EnglandEngland
Venue: Tarczynski Arena

Ukraine v England: Gareth Southgate expecting passionate pro-Ukraine atmosphere

Last updated on .From the section England

England players take part in training in Poland
England face Ukraine in Poland on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before playing Scotland in a friendly in Glasgow on Tuesday

England boss Gareth Southgate is expecting his side to come up against a passionate pro-Ukraine atmosphere when the two sides meet for a Euro 2024 qualifier at Poland's Tarczynski Arena.

Ukraine have not played at home since Russia launched an invasion of the country in February 2022.

They are expected to be backed by 40,000 fans in Wroclaw for Saturday's game.

"We know there are thousands of Ukrainians here," Southgate said.

England are top of Group C with 12 points from four matches and know another win will all but secure a place at next year's European Championship in Germany.

"We are expecting a passionate crowd but we are here to win a football game, so for us it is about keeping our emotions in check and focusing on our job," added Southgate.

The Three Lions beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley in March with goals from Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.

Ukraine are second in the group and Southgate said: "Football-wise it is just a difficult game for us.

"They have players who have played in England and we know very well. We have to play our best to get the result we want."

'External reaction won't decide Henderson selection'

England's Gareth Southgate defends Jordan Henderson call-up

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is in the England squad but has faced some criticism this week for defending his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

There have been reports he could face protestsexternal-link from some LGBTQ+ supporters in Wroclaw, but Southgate insisted that would have no impact on who he picks to face Ukraine on Saturday.

"I don't pick the team based on external reaction," he added.

"I think Jordan expressed himself this week that he'd be sad if that's how they felt. His feeling towards that community hasn't changed.

"I think as a team... I am sure all of our fans are going to get behind the team when the game starts.

"I understand some of the comments that have been, and I respect the comments that have been made.

"But I think what's also been said is that they're going to get behind the team when we play, and I am sure they'll get behind Jordan when the game starts as well."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • UkraineUkraine17:00EnglandEngland
  • AzerbaijanAzerbaijan14:00BelgiumBelgium
  • EstoniaEstonia17:00SwedenSweden
  • AndorraAndorra17:00BelarusBelarus
  • North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia19:45ItalyItaly
  • KosovoKosovo19:45SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • RomaniaRomania19:45IsraelIsrael

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland55001211115
2Spain320110376
3Norway411257-24
4Georgia4112411-74
5Cyprus4004211-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55001101115
2Netherlands32016426
3Greece42025506
4Republic of Ireland410345-13
5Gibraltar4004012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001511412
2Ukraine32014406
3Italy21013213
4North Macedonia3102411-73
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey531186210
2Croatia32108177
3Armenia42118627
4Wales411247-34
5Latvia4004311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep42207258
2Albania42116337
3Poland42026606
4Moldova412145-15
5Faroe Islands401329-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria431093610
2Belgium32107167
3Sweden31025503
4Estonia301226-41
5Azerbaijan3012210-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary431071610
2Serbia42116337
3Montenegro412134-15
4Lithuania402237-42
5Bulgaria402226-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland5401113812
2Denmark5311115610
3Slovenia531196310
4Kazakhstan53028539
5Northern Ireland510447-33
6San Marino5005017-170

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland4310123910
2Romania42206338
3Israel421156-17
4Belarus4103410-63
5Kosovo403134-13
6Andorra401337-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal55001501515
2Slovakia531152310
3Luxembourg531177010
4Bos-Herze520358-36
5Iceland51049903
6Liechtenstein5005116-150
View full European Championship tables

Top Stories