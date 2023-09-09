Close menu
WrexhamWrexham15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: SToK Cae Ras, Wales

Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Howard
  • 29Barnett
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 25Boyle
  • 11McAlinden
  • 8Young
  • 38Lee
  • 22O'Connor
  • 18Dalby
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 7Davies
  • 10Mullin
  • 12Evans
  • 26Fletcher
  • 30Jones
  • 32Cleworth
  • 33Okonkwo

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lawlor
  • 5Olowu
  • 4Anderson
  • 17Bailey
  • 7Molyneux
  • 8Broadbent
  • 14Biggins
  • 23Senior
  • 24Westbrooke
  • 20Ironside
  • 36Faal

Substitutes

  • 3Maxwell
  • 12Jones
  • 16Nixon
  • 21Hurst
  • 22Roberts
  • 28Faulkner
  • 34Marsh
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
