League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Goodman
  • 18Egbo
  • 15Mitchell
  • 5Hall
  • 13McGeehan
  • 30Kazeem
  • 16Read
  • 10Chilvers
  • 42Fevrier
  • 9Tovide
  • 25Taylor

Substitutes

  • 2Greenidge
  • 8Bandeira
  • 12Smith
  • 20Mingi
  • 24Akinde
  • 31Thomas
  • 48Ihionvien

Tranmere

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGee
  • 21Yarney
  • 5Davies
  • 6Turnbull
  • 24Pike
  • 7Morris
  • 16Merrie
  • 8Hendry
  • 14Dennis
  • 18Jennings
  • 20Taylor

Substitutes

  • 4Walker
  • 11Hawkes
  • 12Jolley
  • 13Murphy
  • 23McAlear
  • 25Apter
  • 27Wood
Referee:
Declan Bourne

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
View full League Two table

