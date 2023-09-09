Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

ColchesterColchester United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Goodman
- 18Egbo
- 15Mitchell
- 5Hall
- 13McGeehan
- 30Kazeem
- 16Read
- 10Chilvers
- 42Fevrier
- 9Tovide
- 25Taylor
Substitutes
- 2Greenidge
- 8Bandeira
- 12Smith
- 20Mingi
- 24Akinde
- 31Thomas
- 48Ihionvien
Tranmere
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGee
- 21Yarney
- 5Davies
- 6Turnbull
- 24Pike
- 7Morris
- 16Merrie
- 8Hendry
- 14Dennis
- 18Jennings
- 20Taylor
Substitutes
- 4Walker
- 11Hawkes
- 12Jolley
- 13Murphy
- 23McAlear
- 25Apter
- 27Wood
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.