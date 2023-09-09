Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Addai
  • 30Wright
  • 6Maguire
  • 5Ransom
  • 28Campbell
  • 26Williams
  • 4Kelly
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 10Darcy
  • 9Orsi
  • 7Gladwin

Substitutes

  • 8Lolos
  • 11Roles
  • 12Henry
  • 13Ashby-Hammond
  • 14Forster
  • 23Johnson
  • 27Khaleel

Newport

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Townsend
  • 5J Clarke
  • 4Delaney
  • 3Lewis
  • 8Morris
  • 7Evans
  • 20Charsley
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 17Bennett
  • 11Waite
  • 9Bogle

Substitutes

  • 2Payne
  • 6Drysdale
  • 15Seberry
  • 21Thomas
  • 22Wood
  • 26Maxted
  • 33Bondswell
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC