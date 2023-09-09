Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City0GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

Bradford City v Grimsby Town

League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 5Platt
  • 15Stubbs
  • 18KellyBooked at 6mins
  • 2Halliday
  • 6Smallwood
  • 26McDonald
  • 32Richards
  • 27Derbyshire
  • 7Walker
  • 23Pointon

Substitutes

  • 8Osadebe
  • 11Gilliead
  • 13Doyle
  • 22Oyegoke
  • 31Tomkinson
  • 34Tulloch
  • 37Afoka

Grimsby

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Eastwood
  • 28Mullarkey
  • 5Rodgers
  • 31Maher
  • 22Amos
  • 42Conteh
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 8Holohan
  • 15Clifton
  • 7EisaBooked at 8mins
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 1Cartwright
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 9Pyke
  • 16Ainley
  • 19Andrews
  • 29Hunt
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lewis Richards (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Walker (Bradford City).

  4. Post update

    Arthur Gnahoua (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match (Grimsby Town).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Derbyshire following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bradford City. Sam Stubbs tries a through ball, but Matt Derbyshire is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).

  10. Post update

    Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Brad Halliday (Bradford City).

  13. Booking

    Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town).

  16. Booking

    Ciarán Kelly (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ciarán Kelly (Bradford City).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Arthur Gnahoua tries a through ball, but Danny Rose is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arthur Gnahoua (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavan Holohan.

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

