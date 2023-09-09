Bradford City v Grimsby Town

Lewis Richards (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lewis
- 5Platt
- 15Stubbs
- 18KellyBooked at 6mins
- 2Halliday
- 6Smallwood
- 26McDonald
- 32Richards
- 27Derbyshire
- 7Walker
- 23Pointon
Substitutes
- 8Osadebe
- 11Gilliead
- 13Doyle
- 22Oyegoke
- 31Tomkinson
- 34Tulloch
- 37Afoka
Grimsby
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Eastwood
- 28Mullarkey
- 5Rodgers
- 31Maher
- 22Amos
- 42Conteh
- 14Gnahoua
- 8Holohan
- 15Clifton
- 7EisaBooked at 8mins
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 1Cartwright
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 9Pyke
- 16Ainley
- 19Andrews
- 29Hunt
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Foul by Jamie Walker (Bradford City).
Post update
Arthur Gnahoua (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Derbyshire following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Bradford City. Sam Stubbs tries a through ball, but Matt Derbyshire is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Halliday (Bradford City).
Booking
Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town).
Booking
Ciarán Kelly (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ciarán Kelly (Bradford City).
Post update
Offside, Grimsby Town. Arthur Gnahoua tries a through ball, but Danny Rose is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Arthur Gnahoua (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavan Holohan.
Match report to follow.