League Two
SalfordSalford City15:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cairns
  • 24Bolton
  • 3John
  • 42Vassell
  • 17Smith
  • 16Tilt
  • 14Mallan
  • 2Ingram
  • 11McLennan
  • 4Ashley
  • 18McAleny

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 13Wright
  • 23Berkoe
  • 36Dackers
  • 45Humbles
  • 50Olopade
  • 99N'Mai

Walsall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 4McEntee
  • 5Daniels
  • 21Allen
  • 2Okagbue
  • 6Farquharson
  • 25Stirk
  • 8Hutchinson
  • 12Foulkes
  • 15Draper
  • 9Matt

Substitutes

  • 7Riley
  • 11James-Taylor
  • 19Williams
  • 20Oteh
  • 22Smith
  • 26Tierney
  • 39Johnson
Referee:
Paul Howard

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
View full League Two table

