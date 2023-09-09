Close menu
League Two
GillinghamGillingham15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Masterson
  • 22Ogie
  • 13Malone
  • 6Williams
  • 8Williams
  • 23Mahoney
  • 7Lapslie
  • 14McKenzie
  • 45Bonne

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 3Clark
  • 5Ehmer
  • 9Nichols
  • 10Nadesan
  • 17Clarke
  • 30MacArthur

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 20Ramsay
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16McDonald
  • 30Gibson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Daly
  • 12Folarin
  • 29Armstrong
  • 9Odoh

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 11Daly
  • 13Thomas
  • 14Sims
  • 17Sutton
  • 19Sivi
  • 23Foulds
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC