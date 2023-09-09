Close menu
League Two
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Savin
  • 4Mellor
  • 5Hills
  • 3Rich-Baghuelou
  • 14Longelo
  • 28Conneely
  • 6Coyle
  • 17Nolan
  • 18Leigh
  • 7Whalley
  • 19Andrews

Substitutes

  • 8Woods
  • 9Lowe
  • 12Quirk
  • 16Gubbins
  • 39Woods
  • 55Adedoyin
  • 61McIntyre

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 9Bowery
  • 14Flint
  • 24Brunt
  • 11MacDonald
  • 10Maris
  • 25Reed
  • 15Lewis
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 7Akins
  • 12Gale

Substitutes

  • 6Cargill
  • 8O Clarke
  • 13Flinders
  • 22Williams
  • 26Swan
  • 35O'Toole
  • 44Boateng
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
View full League Two table

