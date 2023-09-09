AFC Wimbledon v Stockport County

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00StockportStockport County
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 12Bass
- 33Ogundere
- 15Pearce
- 6Johnson
- 3Brown
- 7Tilley
- 16Ball
- 24Lakin
- 11Neufville
- 8Pell
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 1Tzanev
- 17McLean
- 18Bugiel
- 25Sutcliffe
- 26Currie
- 27Williams
- 29Sasu
Stockport
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 7Southam-Hales
- 6Horsfall
- 23Pond
- 15Pye
- 18Croasdale
- 14Collar
- 11Powell
- 10Sarcevic
- 20Barry
- 25Olaofe
Substitutes
- 4Wright
- 12Smith
- 13Jones
- 26Richardson
- 27Bailey
- 28Mee
- 30Johnson
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.