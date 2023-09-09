Close menu
League One
StevenageStevenage15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 4Thompson
  • 6Sweeney
  • 17Burns
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Butler
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Freeman
  • 23Thompson
  • 19Reid
  • 26McNeill

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 9List
  • 18White
  • 22Neal
  • 24Thompson
  • 29Hemmings
  • 41Mitchell

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Andrésson
  • 2Back
  • 5Lavelle
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 7Gibson
  • 8Guy
  • 4Moxon
  • 24Maguire
  • 28Kayode

Substitutes

  • 1Holy
  • 10McCalmont
  • 12Ablade
  • 14Garner
  • 17Whelan
  • 19Robinson
  • 27Plange
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter641182613
2Bolton6411127513
3Stevenage641183513
4Port Vale6411710-313
5Portsmouth633092712
6Cambridge640284412
7Oxford Utd640297212
8Lincoln City6321106411
9Barnsley6312147710
10Wycombe631269-310
11Derby630311839
12Blackpool62314409
13Peterborough630389-19
14Shrewsbury630346-29
15Northampton621356-17
16Charlton620479-26
17Bristol Rovers613268-26
18Reading620445-15
19Carlisle612346-25
20Leyton Orient6114411-74
21Wigan631210732
22Burton602429-72
23Fleetwood6015310-71
24Cheltenham601508-81
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC