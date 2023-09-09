Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Woods
  • 26Sweeney
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Cole
  • 6Carroll
  • 8Trevitt
  • 3Jules
  • 47Richards
  • 7Mitchell
  • 19Cox

Substitutes

  • 11Scott
  • 23Taylor
  • 24Fitzwater
  • 30MacDonald
  • 35O'Connor
  • 36Beardmore
  • 41Borges

Leyton Orient

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Brynn
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 12Cooper
  • 24Graham
  • 18Pratley
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11Archibald
  • 14Moncur
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 9Pigott

Substitutes

  • 3Sweeney
  • 8Brown
  • 13Howes
  • 17Forde
  • 22Galbraith
  • 23Sanders
  • 32Hunt
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter641182613
2Bolton6411127513
3Stevenage641183513
4Port Vale6411710-313
5Portsmouth633092712
6Cambridge640284412
7Oxford Utd640297212
8Lincoln City6321106411
9Barnsley6312147710
10Wycombe631269-310
11Derby630311839
12Blackpool62314409
13Peterborough630389-19
14Shrewsbury630346-29
15Northampton621356-17
16Charlton620479-26
17Bristol Rovers613268-26
18Reading620445-15
19Carlisle612346-25
20Leyton Orient6114411-74
21Wigan631210732
22Burton602429-72
23Fleetwood6015310-71
24Cheltenham601508-81
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC