Exeter City v Leyton Orient

ExeterExeter City15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 33Woods
- 26Sweeney
- 4Aimson
- 5Hartridge
- 12Cole
- 6Carroll
- 8Trevitt
- 3Jules
- 47Richards
- 7Mitchell
- 19Cox
Substitutes
- 11Scott
- 23Taylor
- 24Fitzwater
- 30MacDonald
- 35O'Connor
- 36Beardmore
- 41Borges
Leyton Orient
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Brynn
- 2James
- 19Beckles
- 12Cooper
- 24Graham
- 18Pratley
- 15El Mizouni
- 11Archibald
- 14Moncur
- 10Sotiriou
- 9Pigott
Substitutes
- 3Sweeney
- 8Brown
- 13Howes
- 17Forde
- 22Galbraith
- 23Sanders
- 32Hunt
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match report to follow.