Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has made a flying start to the season for Ligue 1 Strasbourg

Wolves have signed midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde on a five-year deal from Strasbourg for £12.8m.

The 21-year-old former France youth international joins on a deal until 2028.

Bellegarde has made 129 appearances for Strasbourg, with two goals and two assists in his opening three matches this season.

"He's another player who adds to our depth and gives us something different," said Matt Hobbs.

The football director added: "He's a player the recruitment team flagged towards the end of last season.

"He's athletic, technical and has ability to drive with the ball, and you can see from his goal and assist record that he's had an excellent start to this season."

Bellegarde began his career at Lens, making 47 appearances and scoring six goals.