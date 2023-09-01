Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Mike Tresor has made two senior appearances for Belgium, after making his debut for the Red Devils against Austria.

Burnley have signed 24-year-old Belgium midfielder Mike Tresor on loan from Genk.

He will spend the 2023-24 season at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets' 12th signing of the summer transfer window.

Tresor has scored nine times in 84 appearances for Genk, and made his senior Belgium debut in June.

Burnley have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures this season, sitting 18th in the table having scored only one goal.

Tresor played against Vincent Kompany's team for his parent club this summer, when the sides met in a pre-season friendly.

"I'm feeling happy, really happy," said the midfielder.

"The project and of course the vision of the coach here, I had a long discussion with the coach so that convinced me to make the decision.

"I can't wait to join the group. I'm excited to see the team play and hopefully after, join them on the field."