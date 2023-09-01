Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Sebastian Revan played the full 90 minutes as Aston Villa beat Hibernian 3-0 on Thursday

Rotherham United have signed Aston Villa defender Sebastian Revan on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old signed a contract extension with the Premier League side before making the move to the Millers.

He made his debut for Villa in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off win over Hibernian.

The Championship side, who have made nine additions this summer, host Norwich on Saturday but have not said if Revan could feature.

