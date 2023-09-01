Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Ryan Loft has featured three times for Bristol Rovers this season

Port Vale have signed striker Ryan Loft from fellow League One club Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Valiants.

Loft scored seven goals in 57 appearances in an 18-month spell with Rovers after joining from Scunthorpe United.

"He adds a different profile to the strikers we currently have in our squad," manager Andy Crosby told the club website. external-link

