Arsene Wenger signed Rob Holding for Arsenal in July 2016

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has completed a £4m move to fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old, who was out of contract this summer, joins Palace after having made 162 appearances for the Gunners over seven seasons.

He is Palace's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Jefferson Lerma, Matheus Franca and Dean Henderson.

"I'm excited to get started and get involved," he told the Palace website.

"Playing against Crystal Palace the number of years I have, seeing the fans and how intimidating Selhurst Park can be, and how loud it can get, I'm looking forward to being on the right side of that this time."

Stalybridge-born Holding began his career with Bolton, where he made 26 appearances in the Championship before joining Arsenal in July 2016 for £2m.

He was handed his Arsenal debut by Arsene Wenger in August 2016.

Holding played in Arsenal's FA Cup final-winning teams of 2016-17 and 2019-20 and was capped five times by England at Under-21 level.