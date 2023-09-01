Last updated on .From the section Luton

Lokonga helped Crystal Palace avoid relegation from the Premier League last season

Luton have signed Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old made 15 appearances for the Gunners last season before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, playing nine times.

He becomes the Hatters' 12th signing since their promotion to the Premier League.

"I met him and had a really good chat, he's hungry and wants to play football," said Luton boss Rob Edwards.

"It's an exciting signing, he comes with lots of Premier League experience and has brilliant pedigree.

"He knows and understands what we are about, he believes that he can help us and I think it's a really good fit."

Luton have begun the season with three straight losses, with the latest a 2-1 home defeat by West Ham on Friday.

Lokonga joined Arsenal in July 2021 after having spent a decade with first club Anderlecht.

In total, he has made 34 Premier League appearances, 24 of which came in an impressive debut season with the Gunners.

It was during this time that he earned his solitary international cap, as a substitute in a 5-2 World Cup qualifier win in Estonia.