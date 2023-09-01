Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Pipa was a regular in his first season at Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion left it late to make their fourth signing of the summer transfer window as they brought in Spanish full-back Pipa a season's loan.

The 25-year-old, who played for Baggies boss Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town, follows Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento and strikers Josh Maja and Ruben Shakpoke in joining Albion.

Pipa signed too late to figure against old club Huddersfield on Saturday.

He was one of Corberan's first signings when he took over the Terriers in 2020.

Pipa made 54 appearances in two seasons after signing from Spanish side Espanyol in 2020, but was limited to 11 starts in the 2021-22 campaign - and he left in June 2022, a month before Corberan also left Huddersfield.

He joined Greek Super League champions Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee before then moving on to Bulgarian League side Ludogorets in February.

Albion stand seventh in the early Championship table after winning both their opening home league games.

