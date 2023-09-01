Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Sofyan Ambrabat was key to Fiorentina reaching the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League finals last season

Manchester United have signed Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan.

United will pay a £8.6m (10m euros) loan fee, with an option to make the deal become permanent which would cost £17.1m (20m euros) plus £4.2m (5m euros) in add-ons.

Earlier, United signed full-back Sergio Reguilon, centre-back Jonny Evans and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Amrabat, 27, said he was now "representing the club of my dreams."

He spent three seasons at La Viola, making 92 league appearances and scoring once.

The Morocco midfielder, who starred for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they finished fourth, has 49 international caps.

Amrabat was left out of Fiorentina's squad for both legs of their Europa Conference League play-off against Rapid Vienna, which they won 2-1 on aggregate on Thursday.

"I've had to be patient for this moment but I'm someone who always listens to my heart," he said.

"I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.

"I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career; I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season."

Football director John Murtough said: "Sofyan's committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here.

"We know that Sofyan's mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad as we look to achieve success in all competitions this season."

Reguilon joins on loan

Tottenham full-back Reguilon has joined the club on a season-long loan.

Left-back Luke Shaw's injury has forced Erik ten Hag's side to go in search of a temporary defensive replacement.

A break clause has been included in the season-long deal for Reguilon, which can be activated in January.

Reguilon has appeared in the Premier League 52 times for Tottenham, scoring twice.

Evans signs one-year deal

Evans has re-signed for United, signing a one-year contract until June 2024.

In his previous spell, the 35-year-old defender won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Champions League during 198 first-team appearances.

"I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home," said Evans.

"This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years-old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad."

Bayindir gives United second goalkeeper option

Bayindir, 25, who has been capped five times by his country, joins on a four-year contract.

Last season he was a key player for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," said Bayindir.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Bayindir's signing follows the exit of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has moved to Crystal Palace in a £20m deal.

David de Gea, who was United's first-choice keeper last season, left the club earlier this summer after 12 years, while Cameroon's Andre Onana joined from Inter Milan for £47.2m.