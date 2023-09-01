Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

John Buckley (left) has only played once for Blackburn this season in the league while Jeff Hendrick was out of Newcastle's plans

Sheffield Wednesday have signed midfielders Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley on loan from Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Republic of Ireland international Hendrick, 31, has been out of the first-team picture with the Magpies, with his last outing in December 2021.

Buckley, 23, progressed through the Rovers academy and has nine goals in 130 games at first-team level.

He has three goals in three games this term, albeit two in the Carabao Cup.

Buckley, who signed a five-year deal in September 2022, played 28 games in the 2022-23 season but he missed the end of the campaign because of a knee injury.

While Hendrick has been used sparingly by Newcastle, the former Derby and Burnley player has been on loan to QPR and Reading, where he spent last season.

He played 46 games in total for the relegated Royals, scoring four goals in the second tier and FA Cup.

