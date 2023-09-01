Close menu

Brennan Johnson: Tottenham sign Nottingham Forest forward in £45m-plus deal

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments41

Brennan Johnson plays for Nottingham Forest
Brennan Johnson made his Nottingham Forest debut in August 2019 after progressing through the club's academy

Tottenham have signed forward Brennan Johnson on a six-year deal from Nottingham Forest for a fee in excess of £45m.

The 22-year-old Wales international becomes Spurs' ninth summer signing and joins on a deal until 2029.

Forest academy graduate Johnson has scored 29 goals and registered 12 assists across his 108 senior appearances.

He has 20 caps for Wales and was part of their World Cup squad in 2022.

Johnson's arrival may help to fill the void left after record scorer Harry Kane departed to join Bayern Munich last month.

He leaves Forest after 14 years with his hometown club.

"While we're obviously going to miss Brennan and the memories he's given so many of us when he's lit up the City Ground on the right wing, we're extremely proud of him and we're pleased that he's got this move as he enters the next stage in his career," said Forest boss Steve Cooper.

"Everyone knows how great he is on the pitch, but what many people don't see is the kind, humble and genuine young man he is off it. He was always learning, always showed great humility and had a superb nature in the way he interacted with his team-mates and staff."

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side have taken seven points from their opening three Premier League games and travel to Burnley on Saturday.

Tanganga makes Augsburg loan switch

Defender Japhet Tanganga has left Tottenham to join German club Augsburg on loan.

The deal for the 24-year-old includes a £5.1m (6m euros) option to buy if Tanganga plays a set number of games and Augsburg stay up in the Bundesliga.

Hackney-born Tanganga has been with Tottenham since he was 10 years old.

In addition to going after Johnson, Tottenham are also keen to bring in Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

However, it is understood players may have to leave before they can seal those additional transfers.

