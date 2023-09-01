Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has joined Spanish top-flight side Getafe on a season-long loan.

Last month, United said Greenwood, 21, would leave the club by mutual agreement after a six-month internal investigation.

It came after charges against the player, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February.

"The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United," the Premier League club said.

"The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

Greenwood, whose contract at Old Trafford runs until 2025, has scored 35 goals in 129 games for United since his debut in 2019 aged 17.

He has not played for United since being arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding material which was published online.

Greenwood was then charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Following his arrest, Nike ended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

After the charges were dropped in February 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, meaning there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

United then started their own internal investigation in to the player, who was previously named one of the most valuable players in Europe's top five leagues.

In announcing the result of their investigation, United said: "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for."

In a statement, Greenwood accepted he had "made mistakes" and took his "share of responsibility", but added: "I did not do the things I was accused of."

