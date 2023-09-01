Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Brendan Rodgers (right) is in his second spell as Celtic manager

Brendan Rodgers admits it will take time for his Celtic side to click this season, but thinks "you certainly don't need to motivate the players" for Sunday's derby against Rangers.

Celtic were held to a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone last weekend, failing to score in consecutive domestic games for the first time since May 2018.

"I don't really want to go on about injuries, but there's injuries to key players that can really make the system function," manager Rodgers said.

"But when I analyse the game last weekend, we could have won the game four or five nil, if we get the early goal. The keeper makes a great save."

Forward Daizen Maeda last week admitted he was taking time to adjust to a new style of player after previous manager Ange Postecoglou's tactics were instilled in him.

Although Celtic embarked on a 69-game unbeaten run before Rodgers suffered the maiden defeat of his first reign, he feels the adjustment might take some time. However, he is adamant his project will come good.

"It's just time," he said. "I know what it takes to win and I will show the players how to win.

"It might not be in the first game of the season, but over the course of the season and over the course of my time here, I believe we will do that.

"My body of work hopefully shows that my teams have always been aggressive, on the front foot, attacking, creative and fast, powerful. And this team will be that over time as well."