Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joao Cancelo had fallen out of favour at Manchester City and spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich

Barcelona have signed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan.

Both are season-long loans and neither agreement includes an option to buy.

Porgual international Cancelo, 29, spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich having fallen out of favour at the Etihad.

While compatriot Felix, 23, who joined Atletico for £113m in 2019, had an unsuccessful six-month loan spell at Chelsea last season.

Felix, who has also extended his Atletico contract until 2029, scored four goals in 20 games for Chelsea.

He has not played for Atletico since January and previously said external-link playing for Barcelona was his "dream".

Cancelo moved to City from Juventus for £60m in 2019 and went on to play an integral part in two Premier League titles and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Barcelona's financial issues meant they have had to wait to sign the Portuguese pair but Ansu Fati's move to Brighton helped smooth the transfers through.