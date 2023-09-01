Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Jeremy Sivi's one first-team appearance came under former boss Chris Wilder in last season's EFL Cup

Middlesbrough have loaned forward Jeremy Sivi to League Two side Harrogate Town until January.

The 21-year-old has only made one first-team appearance, in an EFL Cup tie at Blackpool, since joining the Championship club in 2021.

Sivi began his career at Leyton Orient but left without making an English Football League appearance at senior level, before joining Harlow Town.

He has been a regular at under-21 level with nine goals in 31 games.

"He's a tall, wide forward who is blessed with pace and trickery and can score goals, so we're really excited about bringing him in," boss Simon Weaver said.

The Sulphurites are 17th in the fourth tier, with two wins and four goals from five games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.