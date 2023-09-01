Louie Marsh: Doncaster Rovers sign Sheffield United striker on loan
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have signed Sheffield United striker Louie Marsh on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League side before making the move to the Keepmoat Stadium.
He could make his debut for Rovers, who are bottom of League Two, at Wrexham a week on Saturday.
"How the gaffer plays fits my playing style. I just can't wait to show what I can do," he told the club website.
