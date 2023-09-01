Zak Vyner's performances for Bristol City during the 2022-23 season led to the defender being linked with a move away from Ashton Gate

Bristol City defender Zak Vyner has signed a new deal to stay at the Championship club until June 2026.

Reigning City players' player of the year Vyner, 26, has played 148 times for the Robins since his debut in 2016.

"I'm going into a big part of my career," the City academy graduate centre-back told the club's website external-link .

"To be doing it with the club I have been at since I was eight years old is even more special."

Vyner, who has been ever-present in City's first four league games of the season, added: "I'm super happy to be signing this contract and to get it over the line.

"We've got a good, hungry squad. I want to try my best to contribute as much as I can to take us as high as possible in the league and get us into the Premier League - that's the club's and my ambition."