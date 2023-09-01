Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Lynden Gooch scored 26 goals in 265 appearances for Sunderland

Stoke City have made their 16th summer transfer window signing with the deadline day purchase of Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old USA international, who played under Potters boss Alex Neil when he was manager of the Wearsiders, has penned a two-year contract.

Neil's Stoke are 10th in the Championship after four games.

They have won their first two home games but lost both away matches.

Gooch, who first joined Sunderland in 2012 before breaking into the first-team in 2015, had a year left on his existing contract.

He follows the arrival of defender Enda Stevens, Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson and keeper Mark Travers, Coventry defender Michael Rose, Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson, Portuguese striker Andre Vidigal, Wolves duo Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho, strikers Wesley from Aston Villa and Ryan Mmaee from Ferencvaros, last week's double signing of Sampdoria forward Mehdi Leris and Serbian winger Nikola Jojic - and then signing number 15, South Korean midfielder Bae Junho on Thursday.