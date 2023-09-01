Last updated on .From the section Reading

Clinton Mola played 14 games for Stuttgart, while Dom Ballard has Premier League experience with Saints

League One side Reading have signed Southampton striker Dom Ballard on loan, while free agent defender Clinton Mola has joined on a one-year deal.

Ballard, 18, made a Premier League debut in May under then-Saints boss Ruben Selles, who is now at the Royals.

The England Under-19 forward, who joins for the season, scored on his full Saints debut against Cambridge in last season's EFL Cup.

Mola, 22, left Stuttgart this summer after 14 appearances in total.

He started out at Chelsea, where he did not feature for the first-team, and also had a spell on loan at Blackburn during his time in the Bundesliga.

Reading's 16-year-old midfielder Thierry Rohart-Brown has moved in the opposite direction from Ballard on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.